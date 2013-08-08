* Indian shares flat in choppy trade as investors await further steps from the government to help support the rupee. * The benchmark BSE index is down 0.03 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.06 percent. * Tata Motors Ltd up on hopes that higher sales at its Jaguar Land River unit, especially in China, would help offset declining sales in its home market. * Shares in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gain 4 percent after the central bank removes restrictions on shareholdings from foreign institutional investors. * Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd is up 8.4 percent after better-than-expected April-June sales at its U.S. unit. * However, Wipro Ltd falls 2.2 percent as investors take profits after recent gains. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)