BRIEF-Norris Medicines chairman Navnit Jethabhai Patel resigns
* Says Navnit Jethabhai Patel, the chairman of the company has expressed his desire to discontinue as the chairman
* Morgan Stanley says RBI's cash tightening measures last month have made Indian shares much more vulnerable to global cues, especially the expected tapering of U.S. monetary stimulus. * "As RBI's moves echo into the economy, we believe that share prices in India are likely to fall led by banks," Morgan Stanley said in a note dated Wednesday. * Morgan Stanley cuts its bear-case scenario index target for the BSE to 16,200 from 17,912 while raising the probability of such a scenario to 35 percent from 20 percent. * The bank maintains its base case target at 21,500 points, with a 60 percent probability, while maintaining its bull case target at 23,000 points, though reducing the probability of that scenario to 5 percent from 20 percent. * The BSE index up 0.2 percent at 18,693.42 at 0524 GMT. (rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com / rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says Navnit Jethabhai Patel, the chairman of the company has expressed his desire to discontinue as the chairman
* Closure order issued by Telangana State Pollution Control Board in respect of one of three units situated at Hyderabad, has been revoked Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Mar 29 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET --------