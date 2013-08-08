* Morgan Stanley says RBI's cash tightening measures last month have made Indian shares much more vulnerable to global cues, especially the expected tapering of U.S. monetary stimulus. * "As RBI's moves echo into the economy, we believe that share prices in India are likely to fall led by banks," Morgan Stanley said in a note dated Wednesday. * Morgan Stanley cuts its bear-case scenario index target for the BSE to 16,200 from 17,912 while raising the probability of such a scenario to 35 percent from 20 percent. * The bank maintains its base case target at 21,500 points, with a 60 percent probability, while maintaining its bull case target at 23,000 points, though reducing the probability of that scenario to 5 percent from 20 percent. * The BSE index up 0.2 percent at 18,693.42 at 0524 GMT. (rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com / rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)