* Indian bond markets await the announcement of the RBI's annual dividend payout to the government, which is estimated around 330-350 billion rupees ($5.4 billion-$5.7 billion). * Investors had initially worried the dividend payout would have eased liquidity, raising concerns that the central bank would have to resort to new measures to drain cash such as with a sale of government bills. * However, those worries have eased. Instead, traders say liquidity conditions could tighten again despite the dividend payout on speculation that the government has breached its short-term borrowing limit of 300 billion rupees from the RBI. * Should the government have breached the limit, it would constrain its spending, removing a source of liquidity from markets. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points higher at 8.17 pct. ($1 = 61.2050 Indian rupees)