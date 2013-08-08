* Indian bond markets await the announcement of the RBI's annual
dividend payout to the government, which is estimated around
330-350 billion rupees ($5.4 billion-$5.7 billion).
* Investors had initially worried the dividend payout would have
eased liquidity, raising concerns that the central bank would
have to resort to new measures to drain cash such as with a sale
of government bills.
* However, those worries have eased. Instead, traders say
liquidity conditions could tighten again despite the dividend
payout on speculation that the government has breached its
short-term borrowing limit of 300 billion rupees from the RBI.
* Should the government have breached the limit, it would
constrain its spending, removing a source of liquidity from
markets.
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points
higher at 8.17 pct.
($1 = 61.2050 Indian rupees)
