* USD/INR extends its fall to as much as 61.02 versus its previous close of 61.30/31 as exporters step up sales of the greenback on expectations the central bank will prevent further large gains in the pair that could take it to record highs. * Dollar demand from importers however seen preventing a very sharp fall in the pair. * The pair had touched a life-high of 61.80 on Tuesday, prompting the central bank to sell the greenback for protecting the domestic currency. * Traders see the pair holding in 61.00 to 61.40 range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)