BRIEF-SRG Housing Finance approves credit facilities of 100 mln rupees by Andhra Bank
* Says approved sanction of credit facilities of 100 million rupees by Andhra Bank, Udaipur Source text: http://bit.ly/2niDF1j Further company coverage:
Aug 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date August 16, 2021
Coupon 1.80 pct
Issue price 99.85
Reoffer price 99.85
Yield 1.82 pct
Payment Date August 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000BLB2HS4
ISTANBUL, March 29 Net profit at Turkish banks rose 85 percent in January-February from the same period a year earlier, data from Turkey's BDDK banking regulator showed on Wednesday.
* Says 2016 net profit up 9.2 percent y/y at 926.5 million yuan ($134.51 million)