* Indian overnight cash rates steady at 10.20/10.25 percent as demand stays firm on the last day of the reporting fortnight. * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday its board approved the transfer of 330.10 billion rupees ($5.4 billion) dividend or surplus profit to the government for the accounting year ended June 30, 2013. * Investors had initially hoped the dividend payout would ease liquidity but now traders say liquidity conditions could tighten again despite the dividend payout on speculation that the government has breached its short-term borrowing limit of 300 billion rupees from the RBI. * The government will be forced to borrow in the market to make up for the shortfall, if it in fact has breached the limit, tightening cash in the system once again. * Traders, however, do not expect cash rates to rise much above the 10.25 percent mark, as banks can borrow from the central bank's emergency funding window at that rate. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)