* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points higher at 8.16 percent, off day's highs of 8.20 percent. * Dealers say auction cut-offs were on the bullish side with minimal tale. * India's chief economic adviser Raghuram Rajan, who will take over as the next RBI chief in September, says the country faces a challenging environment. * RBI to pay 330.10 billion rupees of dividend to government. * The one-year rate eases 5 basis points to 9.22 percent, while the benchmark five-year OIS rate is 6 bps lower at 8.34 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)