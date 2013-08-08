BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off 14-day variable rate reverse repo
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* The rupee stronger at 60.99/00 compared with its previous close of 61.30/31 after a government official hints measures to prop up the currency could be announced by the end of the week. * "Wait till the end of the week," Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram told reporters in Mumbai when asked about further likely steps to prop up the rupee. "Finance minister will talk about this later," he added. * Bond yields are slightly higher on the day, with the benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points higher at 8.16 percent, but off the day's high of 8.20 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuter s.com)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Vietnam reported on Wednesday that its consumer price index in March was 4.65 percent higher than a year earlier, easing from February's 5.02 percent rise. To see stories on inflation data in Asia, double click in the brackets: MARCH 2017 > Vietnam's March inflation slows to 4.65 pct y/y FEBRUARY 2017 > Malaysia inflation at fastest pace in 8 years > Singapore CPI rises the most since September 2014 > Ris
* Says drug indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection