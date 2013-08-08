* The rupee stronger at 60.99/00 compared with its previous close of 61.30/31 after a government official hints measures to prop up the currency could be announced by the end of the week. * "Wait till the end of the week," Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram told reporters in Mumbai when asked about further likely steps to prop up the rupee. "Finance minister will talk about this later," he added. * Bond yields are slightly higher on the day, with the benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points higher at 8.16 percent, but off the day's high of 8.20 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuter s.com)