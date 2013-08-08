* Expectations that the government will announce a package of measures to bring in foreign inflows prop up the rupee, could determine trading in bonds and currency markets. * Among the steps being considered are raising dollars via state-run banks or companies or easing overseas borrowing rules. * The central bank could also announce additional steps after its cash-draining measures announced last month. * Measures from the central bank or government could lift the rupee, which hit a record low of 61.80 on Tuesday. * Global factors will also have their impact, traders say. The rupee is broadly seen holding in a 60.50 to 61.50 range next week. * Traders, however, expect the RBI to prevent the rupee from slipping below 61.50 levels by intervening in the market. * Bond traders say any steps to boost the rupee that does not tighten the domestic cash situation further could spark a rally in debt. * Benchmark 10-year bond yields have risen over 60 basis points since the RBI first announced its measures on July 15. * Dealers will also watch the factory output and retail and wholesale price inflation data. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: Industrial production data at 1730 India time (1200 GMT) Consumer price inflation at 1730 India time Manufacturing output data at 1730 India time Wed: Wholesale price inflation data at noon (0630 GMT) Thurs: National Holiday Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data at 1700 India time (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)