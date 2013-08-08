BRIEF-India's Jaitley says hopeful of rolling out Goods and Services Tax on July 1
* India's finance minster Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday he was "reasonably hopeful" of rolling out Goods and Services Tax (GST) on July 1, 2017.
* India's finance minster Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday he was "reasonably hopeful" of rolling out Goods and Services Tax (GST) on July 1, 2017.
Mar 29 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET --
Mar 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alchemist Foods Ltd BG