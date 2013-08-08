* Indian's equity markets are likely to remain under stress on
the back of the latest RBI measures to drain out liquidity from
the market.
* Reserve Bank of India announced more liquidity tightening
measures after markets closed on Thursday to address volatility
in the foreign exchange markets.
* India's NSE index has lost 7.3 percent since the
central bank first announced the liquidity draining measures on
July 15.
* Morgan Stanley said RBI's cash tightening measures last month
have made Indian shares much more vulnerable to global cues.
* Companies will also continue to report earnings, including Oil
and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, State Bank of India
and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Mon: Industrial production data at 1730 India time (1200 GMT)
Consumer price inflation at 1730 India time
Manufacturing output data at 1730 India time
Earnings: DLF Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
Ltd, Indian Hotels Company Ltd,
State Bank of India
Tues: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra
Ltd.
Wed: Wholesale price inflation data at noon (0630 GMT)
Earnings: Essar Oil Ltd, United Breweries Ltd
, Wockhardt Ltd.
Thurs: National Holiday
Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data at 1700 India time
