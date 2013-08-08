* Indian's equity markets are likely to remain under stress on the back of the latest RBI measures to drain out liquidity from the market. * Reserve Bank of India announced more liquidity tightening measures after markets closed on Thursday to address volatility in the foreign exchange markets. * India's NSE index has lost 7.3 percent since the central bank first announced the liquidity draining measures on July 15. * Morgan Stanley said RBI's cash tightening measures last month have made Indian shares much more vulnerable to global cues. * Companies will also continue to report earnings, including Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, State Bank of India and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: Industrial production data at 1730 India time (1200 GMT) Consumer price inflation at 1730 India time Manufacturing output data at 1730 India time Earnings: DLF Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, Indian Hotels Company Ltd, State Bank of India Tues: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. Wed: Wholesale price inflation data at noon (0630 GMT) Earnings: Essar Oil Ltd, United Breweries Ltd , Wockhardt Ltd. Thurs: National Holiday Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data at 1700 India time (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)