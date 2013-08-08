Aug 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 450 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 98.331
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 50.8bp
Over the 2.0 pct September 2020 DBR
Payment Date August 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank, LBBW,
Natixis & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.7 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0858366098
