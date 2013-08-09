BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission refers ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to tribunal for adjudication
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
BANGALORE, Aug 09 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 39500 ICS-201(B22mm) 40400 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33900 ICS-104(24mm) 38500 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 41500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 42400 ICS-105(27mm) 44300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 42500 ICS-105MMA(27) 43400 ICS-105PHR(28) 44900 ICS-105(28mm) 44200 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 44200 ICS-105(29mm) 45000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 44500 ICS-105(30mm) 45200 ICS-105(31mm) 45400 ICS-106(32mm) 46000 ICS-107(34mm) 54000
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 10 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,760-1,100 0,760-1,120 0,756-0,900 0,755-0,900 (Auction price) Ma