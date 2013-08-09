(Updates prices and other data)

By Nicolas Medina Mora Perez

NEW YORK, Aug 9 Hedge funds and other money managers cut their bullish oil bets for the second week in a row, unwinding a record net long position they built in July, regulatory data showed on Friday.

The decrease in net long positions in West Texas Intermediate contracts in the week to Aug. 6 came in the middle of a five-session losing streak that cut prices by $4.50 a barrel. Prices partly recovered on Friday.

The speculator group, a category that includes hedge funds and other large investors, cut its New York and London net long futures and options position by 9,561 contracts to 357,270 during the period, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.

Although the number of long positions decreased, it still remained close to a record 387,041 from two weeks ago, as traders bet that U.S. crude prices would continue to outperform European Brent.

Front-month U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 ended Friday at $105.97 per barrel, gaining $2.63 and easing U.S. oil's weekly losses to 0.9 per cent.

The sudden rally in WTI prices strengthened the September contract's premium to later contracts - a condition known as backwardation. The front month WTI contract finished Friday with a premium of $3.63 over the December contract. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 310,827 -7,992 -461,475 2,215 62,451 1,232 NYMEX Crude financial 5,770 -743 -3,179 461 720 0 ICE WTI crude 40,673 -826 -194,667 -4,996 136,273 7,602

--------- --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Total 357,270 -9,561 -659,321 -2,320 199,444 8,834 RBOB 70,346 -1,462 40,554 -159 -108,823 4,636 Heating oil 35,662 2,621 42,125 -2,207 -69,205 1,212 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 87,647 9,197 551 -4,652 2,716,709 72,500 NYMEX Crude financial 83 0 -3,394 282 58,363 215 ICE WTI crude 21,714 -4,506 -3,994 2,726 831,318 22,016 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Total 109,444 4,691 -6,837 -1,644 3,606,390 94,731 RBOB -9,583 -99 7,505 -2,915 278,921 -822 Heating oil -25,216 -1,063 16,634 -565 311,935 14,542 ===================================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 286,291 -14,702 -413,639 7,600 50,815 1,497 ICE WTI crude 38,084 -325 -200,280 -9,273 146,684 10,720 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Total 324,375 -15,027 -613,919 -1,673 197,499 12,217 RBOB 70,075 -1,491 41,105 283 -107,888 4,475 Heating oil 38,067 3,500 39,717 -2,519 -68,051 844 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 71,235 9,287 5,298 -3,682 1,879,218 41,395 ICE WTI crude 19,368 -3,734 -3,856 2,612 626,613 4,142 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Total 90,603 5,553 1,442 -1,070 2,505,831 45,537 RBOB -10,863 -349 7,571 -2,918 266,552 -1,859 Heating oil -25,714 -1,195 15,981 -630 286,142 12,803 ===================================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at (here) (Reporting by Nicolas Medina Mora Perez)