Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Resources and materials leading the charge as stocks are off to a strong start to the week following a reported large loan to Shanghai to develop a free-trade zone. Earnings from key companies such as Li & Fung, Tencent and China Mobile, due this week, likely to be the focus, however, once the stimulus noise fades. Here's what is moving in HK/China beyond the indexes:
** Yanzhou Coal : +7.7%, the year's worst performing large-cap H-share is the day's top gainer on the China Enterprises index as cyclicals back in favour.
** Anhui Conch : +3.4%, joins the rally in resources, Chinese property firms reporting in-line contract sales in July. KWG Property reports results later in the day.
** Li Ning : -6.1%, nearly gives up a week's gains in a single session as investors lock in profits.
** GCL-Poly : -3.4%, warns for a loss for first-half 2013, reminder that the solar industry continues to face headwinds as poly silicon prices remain in a slump.
** Minsheng Bank : +6.7%, mid-sized Chinese bank jumps to its highest in 3 weeks as money market rates in the mainland stabilize.
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The shareholders of Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan, an Islamic lender, approved on Sunday the issuance of sukuk worth up to $2 billion to meet the bank's liquidity needs.