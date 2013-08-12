* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rises 0.6 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.8 percent. * Japanese shares fell to a six-week low on Monday and the yen strengthened after data showed Japan's economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in April-June, triggering investors to pare back some of their risk exposure. * Foreign institutional investors sold 3.95 billion rupees of cash shares on Thursday, exchange data showed, while domestic institutions were net buyers of 5.16 billion rupees of shares. * Reserve Bank of India announced more liquidity tightening measures after markets closed on Thursday to address volatility in the foreign exchange markets. * On watch, Industrial production, consumer price inflation and manufacturing output data at 1730 India time. * Earnings On Monday: DLF Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd and State Bank of India. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)