* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rises 0.6
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan is up 0.8 percent.
* Japanese shares fell to a six-week low on Monday and the yen
strengthened after data showed Japan's economy grew at a
slower-than-expected pace in April-June, triggering investors to
pare back some of their risk exposure.
* Foreign institutional investors sold 3.95 billion rupees of
cash shares on Thursday, exchange data showed, while domestic
institutions were net buyers of 5.16 billion rupees of shares.
* Reserve Bank of India announced more liquidity tightening
measures after markets closed on Thursday to address volatility
in the foreign exchange markets.
* On watch, Industrial production, consumer price inflation and
manufacturing output data at 1730 India time.
* Earnings On Monday: DLF Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas
Corporation Ltd and State Bank of India.
