* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield likely to jump in early trades after RBI further tightened cash late Thursday to support the rupee. The 10-year yield last closed at 8.12 percent. * Indian markets were closed on Friday for a local holiday. * Senior dealer expects yields to rise 3-5 bps in early trade with further upside capped by likely government announcements to cap current account deficit. * The RBI will sell 110 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) of 35-day government cash management bills on Monday. It will also sell 110 billion rupees of 34-day bills on Tuesday. * The central bank earlier said it will sell 220 billion rupees of bills every week to manage forex market volatility. * June factory output, July retail inflation data also awaited. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)