Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield likely to jump in early trades after RBI further tightened cash late Thursday to support the rupee. The 10-year yield last closed at 8.12 percent. * Indian markets were closed on Friday for a local holiday. * Senior dealer expects yields to rise 3-5 bps in early trade with further upside capped by likely government announcements to cap current account deficit. * The RBI will sell 110 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) of 35-day government cash management bills on Monday. It will also sell 110 billion rupees of 34-day bills on Tuesday. * The central bank earlier said it will sell 220 billion rupees of bills every week to manage forex market volatility. * June factory output, July retail inflation data also awaited. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.