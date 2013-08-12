* USD/INR is expected to open weaker compared to its close of 60.88/89 on Thursday, following further cash tightening measures by the central bank to prop up the local currency. * Traders expect the pair to open around 60.50 levels and move in a 60.20 to 61.00 range during the session. * The trade data, due anytime between Aug. 12 and Aug. 16, barring Aug. 15, a national holiday, will be key for direction. * India will also release factory output, consumer price inflation and manufacturing inflation data after market hours. * India's central bank announced new measures on Thursday to drain cash from the financial system in a bid to address volatility in currency markets, after a slew of steps announced last month failed to prop up the battered rupee. * Most Asian currencies also trading stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)