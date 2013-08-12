* HSBC upgrades India's ITC Ltd to "overweight" from "neutral", while maintaining its target price of 400 rupees, citing prospects of earnings growth "resilience." * Although HSBC says it expects discretionary spending in India to remain "lacklustre" amid a "challenging" economic environment, it says the recent correction in ITC makes it attractive. * "Our strategy is to pick long term winners that still build in reasonable growth expectations and offer earnings growth resilience in this uncertain economic climate," HSBC said. * ITC shares are up 1.4 percent after falling 11.6 percent in the previous two weeks. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)