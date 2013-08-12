* HSBC upgrades India's ITC Ltd to "overweight" from
"neutral", while maintaining its target price of 400 rupees,
citing prospects of earnings growth "resilience."
* Although HSBC says it expects discretionary spending in India
to remain "lacklustre" amid a "challenging" economic
environment, it says the recent correction in ITC makes it
attractive.
* "Our strategy is to pick long term winners that still build in
reasonable growth expectations and offer earnings growth
resilience in this uncertain economic climate," HSBC said.
* ITC shares are up 1.4 percent after falling 11.6 percent in
the previous two weeks.
