* The benchmark BSE index is up 0.2 percent, while the
broader NSE index is down 0.1 percent.
* Investors remain cautious as the central bank's latest
measures to drain cash via weekly cash management bill auctions
fail to prop up the rupee much, with the currency
remaining at near record lows.
* Traders widely expect the government to announce measures of
its own to attract foreign inflows in a bid to narrow the record
high current account deficit.
* Lenders decline as bond yields surge after RBI's steps,
raising concerns about a hit to their significant government
debt holdings.
* State Bank of India falls 3.4 percent, with investors
concerned that India's largest lender will announce an increase
in loan defaults later in the day.
* Drug makers gain. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
shares gain 7.3 percent after April-June earnings were seen as
positive after factoring out a provisioning charge to settle a
patent suit.
* Cipla Ltd gains 3.8 percent after its April-June net
profit rises 18.5 percent to 4.75 billion rupees.
* ITC Ltd gains 1 percent after HSBC upgraded the stock
to "overweight" from "neutral", while maintaining its target
price of 400 rupees, citing prospects of earnings growth
"resilience."
