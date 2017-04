* State Bank of India shares fall as much as 4 percent ahead of its April-June quarterly earnings later in the day. * Traders cite worries about increased loan defaults in the previous quarter. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects SBI to report a profit of 35.26 billion rupees ($579.3 million) for the quarter, lower than a consensus mean estimate of 36.19 billion rupees. ($1 = 60.8650 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)