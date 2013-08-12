* India's central bank may sell the 35-day cash management bills at 11.5 percent on Monday, a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers showed. * The highest expected yield cut-off in the poll was 12 percent, while the lowest was 11 percent. * The government is selling 110 billion rupees ($1.81 billion) of cash management bills on Monday as part of its 220 billion rupees weekly sales to drain cash announced late on Thursday. ($1 = 60.8650 Indian rupees) (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.c om/)