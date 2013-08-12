* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is up 7 basis points at 8.19 percent from its previous close, but off the day's high of 8.25 percent ahead of trade data. * Yields up after the central bank announced plans to conduct weekly auctions of 220 billion rupees ($3.61 billion) in cash management bills to drain cash. * As a part of those steps, RBI will sell 110 billion rupees of 35-day government CMBs on Monday and 110 billion rupees of 34-day bills on Tuesday. * Dealers are also awaiting word from the government on measures to narrow the current account deficit. * June factory output and July retail inflation data are due after close of local trading. ($1 = 60.8650 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)