* USD/INR trims fall in the afternoon session to trade at 60.74/75 versus Thursday's close of 60.88/89, sharply off the day's low of 60.45. * Traders say good demand for the greenback from importers, particularly oil firms, is seen helping the pair. * The central bank's latest round of measures to further tighten banking system cash conditions are failing to have a large impact on the rupee at least immediately. * Traders will await the trade data due around 0730 GMT for further direction ahead of the factory output and retail inflation due post market hours. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)