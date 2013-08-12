* Macquarie upgrades India's Cipla Ltd to "outperform" from "neutral" and raises its target price to 480 rupees from 400, saying the drugmaker's April-June earnings were "significantly above" their estimates. * Cipla on Saturday posted an 18.5 percent jump in April-June net profit to 4.75 billion rupees ($78 million). * Macquarie slightly raises its earnings estimates for fiscal years 2014 and 2015 earnings. * "We believe acceleration in export sales and comfort around sustainability of margins should drive upside going forward," Macquarie says in a report dated Saturday. * Cipla shares are up 2 percent after earlier rising as much as 4.8 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)