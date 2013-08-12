* India's OIS curve bear flattens further after the central bank last week announces weekly auctions of cash management bills to drain cash. * The Reserve Bank of India sold 110 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) of 35-day cash management bills at a yield of 11.7056 percent on Monday. The RBI plans to sell an additional 110 billion rupees in 34-day bills on Tuesday. * Bank of America-Merrill Lynch says the tenure of cash management bills this week, which mature on Sept. 17, were likely chosen to inject liquidity back into markets just ahead of advance tax payment late-September. * The one-year rate rises 41 basis points to 9.58 percent, while the benchmark five-year OIS rate is up 21 bps at 8.50 percent. * The OIS curve had dis-inverted for the first time in two years in early July, but inverted again after the RBI first steps on July 15 to defend the rupee by raising short-term rates and drain cash. * Meanwhile, overnight call rates rises to 10.25/10.30 percent from 10.10/10.20 percent on Thursday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)