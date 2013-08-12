* India's overnight cash rate rose as high as 10.45 percent, its highest since March 28, after the central bank's latest measures to further tighten domestic liquidity conditions. * It was last trading at 10.25/10.30 percent compared to Thursday's close of 10.10/10.20 percent. * The central bank on Thursday evening said it would conduct sales of cash manangement bills worth 220 billion rupees every week to further drain liquidity from the system to prevent volatility in the foreign exchange market. * This week's sale has been split into two tranches of 110 billion rupees each, to be sold on Monday and Tuesday. * Traders however do not expect cash rates to rise much above the emergency funding rate of 10.25 percent and see it around that level in the near-term. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)