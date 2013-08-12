Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* India's overnight cash rate rose as high as 10.45 percent, its highest since March 28, after the central bank's latest measures to further tighten domestic liquidity conditions. * It was last trading at 10.25/10.30 percent compared to Thursday's close of 10.10/10.20 percent. * The central bank on Thursday evening said it would conduct sales of cash manangement bills worth 220 billion rupees every week to further drain liquidity from the system to prevent volatility in the foreign exchange market. * This week's sale has been split into two tranches of 110 billion rupees each, to be sold on Monday and Tuesday. * Traders however do not expect cash rates to rise much above the emergency funding rate of 10.25 percent and see it around that level in the near-term. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.