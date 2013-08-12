Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 48800 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 34500 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 33500 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 40000 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 35000 116000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 23500 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 21500 15350 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 10800 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 23000 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 10300 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 NQ 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 31000 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 13800 18000 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 . 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 510 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 235 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) NQ 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 96 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 32500 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 14000 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) NQ 5600 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 760 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 800 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 755 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 800 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 920 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1110 1225 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 2. Rapeseed Oil 99000 3. Sunflower Oil 66500 4. Kardi Oil 71000 5. Linseed Oil 107500 6. Sesame Oil 74500 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 90000 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 63000 9. Mahua Oil 72500 10. Karanja Oil NQ 51000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 54500 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 60500 50500 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 61200 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) NQ 4. SE Neem Oil NQ 74000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 65300 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 69000 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 64200 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 63500 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 80000 97500 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 620 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 660 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 46000 780 835 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.