Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
August 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date August 19, 2020
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.71
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ABN Amro, IMI, Barclays Bank, BBVA, ERSTE,
Natixis, Nord LB & SEB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The shareholders of Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan, an Islamic lender, approved on Sunday the issuance of sukuk worth up to $2 billion to meet the bank's liquidity needs.