* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.12 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.37 percent. * Japanese shares rose and the yen eased after a report on Tuesday said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering a corporate tax cut as a way to offset the impact of a planned two-stage increase in the sales tax. * Foreign institutional investors bought 4.08 billion rupees of cash shares on Monday, exchange data showed, while domestic institutions were net buyers of 2.58 billion rupees of shares. * Earnings on Tuesday: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd. * India's finance minister may announce hike in import tax to support the rupee. (0530 GMT) * India unveiled additional measures late on Monday aimed at attracting capital inflows to a weak economy and to control a wide current account deficit that has contributed to a decline of some 12 percent by the rupee against the dollar since May. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)