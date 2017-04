* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.30 percent on Monday, may open 3-4 basis points lower following the additional measures by the government. * India unveiled additional measures late on Monday to attract capital inflows to a weak economy and to control a wide current account deficit that has contributed to a decline of some 12 percent by the rupee against the dollar since May. * Some traders, however, say the market is expected to be range bound until clarity on the actual flows emerges. * The wholesale price data on Wednesday will be the next key trigger along with details from the central bank on the non-resident Indians deposit schemes and the external commercial borrowing liberalisation. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)