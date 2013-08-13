* The benchmark BSE index is up 0.3 percent, while the broader NSE index rises 0.25, heading for their third consecutive session of gains. * IT shares gained after the rupee weakened. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 1.2 percent while Infosys Ltd is up 1.4 percent. * Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd gains 2.5 percent ahead of its July-quarter results later in the day. * However, capital goods makers fall after data late on Monday showed factory output contracted more than expected in June from a year earlier, with a 6.6 percent decline in capital goods production. * Larsen & Toubro Ltd fell 1 percent (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)