* Morgan Stanley downgrades Cipla Ltd to "underweight" from "equal-weight" and reduces its target price on the stock to 386 rupees from 414 rupees citing slower growth prospects and valuations. * The bank adds that the drugmaker's move to build a marketing and sales front-end operation in the United States and Europe will yield results only in the longer term. * Morgan Stanley's downgrade comes a day after Macquarie upgraded Cipla to "outperform" from "neutral", saying the drugmaker's April-June earnings were "significantly above" their estimates. * Cipla on Saturday posted an 18.5 percent jump in April-June net profit to 4.75 billion rupees ($78 million). * Cipla shares are up 2 percent at 0430 GMT.