* Shares in India's DLF Ltd gain 3 percent after the company's April-June earnings came in higher than expectations. * DLF, which builds homes, offices and shopping malls, said late on Monday net profit for the June quarter was 1.81 billion rupees ($29.6 million), compared with 2.93 billion rupees a year earlier and above expectations of 1.23 billion rupees. * DLF's operating profit for the quarter was also higher than expectations, analysts said. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)