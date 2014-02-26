* USD/INR trading at 62.04/05 versus its previous close of 61.935/945 on the back of month-end dollar demand from importers, particularly oil firms. * Gains in domestic shares however preventing a sharper upside to the pair. Local shares closed up 0.65 percent, a fourth straight daily gain. * Traders will continue to monitor shares and debt for cues on foreign fund flows. * The GDP data due to be published post market close on Friday will be crucial for direction. Until the end of the week the pair is seen holding in a 61.70 to 62.50 range. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)