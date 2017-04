* USD/INR retreats from the day's highs to trade at 61.38/39, but still stronger than its Monday close of 61.2750/2850. The unit had risen to as high as 61.66 earlier, not far from a record high of 61.80 reached earlier this month. * Traders say good dollar selling by foreign banks and state-run banks seen helping the pair. * Domestic shares also trading up nearly 1 percent. * The market, however, continues to be sceptical of the government's ability to attract foreign fund inflows and contain the current account deficit at 3.7 percent of the gross domestic product, as outlined in its latest measures to shore up the rupee. * Traders await details on the import restrictions on non-essential items, details of overseas borrowing liberalisation and non-resident Indian deposit schemes for direction. * The wholesale price data for July, due to be published on Wednesday, will be crucial after factory output contracted more than expected in June while retail price inflation remained high in June. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)