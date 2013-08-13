* The benchmark BSE index is up 0.95 percent, while the broader NSE index rises 0.94, with both indexes headed for a third consecutive day of gains. * IT shares gain after the rupee weakens. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 1 percent while Infosys Ltd is up 1.9 percent. * Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd gains 3.5 percent ahead of its June-quarter results later in the day. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd shares gain 1.5 percent adding to Monday's 7.1 percent rise after April-June earnings were seen as positive after factoring out a provisioning charge to settle a patent suit. * DLF Ltd gain 3.5 percent after the company's April-June earnings came in higher than expectations. * Still, the rupee continues to be eyed as the currency weakens on doubts about the government's latest plan to narrow the current account deficit. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)