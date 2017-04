* USD/INR erases gains to trade weaker on the day at 61.21/22, down from its close of 61.2750/2850 on Monday, after India's finance minister says notification on the increase in import duties is likely to be released later in the day. * There was no consensus on whether the central bank intervened in the falls in USD/INR from a session high of 61.66 - not far from its record high of 61.80 hit on Aug. 6. * The government announced on Monday it will look to restrict import of gold, silver and other non-essential items as part of its package to contain the current account deficit and boost foreign fund inflows to prop up the rupee. * Details of the import measures, however, are awaited by the market. * Traders say good dollar sales by foreign banks and some custodian flows are also hurting the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)