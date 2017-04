* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading at 8.34 percent, down from a session high of 8.37 percent. * The 10-year bonds erase some of their losses as the rupee rises on the day as Finance Minister P. Chidambaram is due to issue details on the planned increase in non-essential import duties later in the day. * The negative spread between the 7.27 percent 2013 bond and the benchmark 10-year bond has widened to 306 bps vs positive 3 bps on July 15 before the RBI unveiled its cash-tightening measures. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)