* Macquarie downgrades Indian banks to "underweight" from "neutral", citing an extended period of low growth till the general elections in April/May 2014 and rupee weakness reducing leeway for monetary easing. * The brokerage cuts State Bank of India Ltd to "neutral" from "outperform", Punjab National Bank Ltd to "underperform" from "neutral". It upgrades Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd to "outperform" from "neutral". * Macquarie says investors should specifically avoid state-run banks and recommends buying HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd and Kotak, citing a high degree of earnings visibility and stable funding. * The brokerage adds that although some of the recent measures by RBI could be reversed, there will not be a situation where banks' funding costs come down. * It factors a net interest margin decline of 25 basis points on average for Indian banks now. * Based on its analysis, Macquarie also points out that most large assets restructured earlier are not performing well and the "big names" in the business, amounting to close to 2 trillion Indian rupees ($32.71 billion) of debt, are yet to be restructured and will come up over the course of the next few years. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)