BRIEF-Nasdaq reports March U.S. equity options volume of 136 mln contracts
* Reports March U.S. equity options volume of 136 million contracts versus 75 million contracts last year
Aug 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Kuntarahoitus Oyj
(Municipality Finance)
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date October 9, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 7bp
Reoffer price 100.03
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 6bp
Payment Date August 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB & Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total $1.25 billion
when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reports 5.71 percent passive stake in Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corp, as of March 30, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2p08oBl Further company coverage: