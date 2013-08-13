Aug 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Kuntarahoitus Oyj

(Municipality Finance)

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date October 9, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 7bp

Reoffer price 100.03

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 6bp

Payment Date August 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB & Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total $1.25 billion

when fungible

