* USD/INR trading at 60.99/61.01 versus its close of 61.2750/2850 and sharply below the session high of 61.66 following the government's announcement of a hike in import and factory gate duties on precious metals including gold. * The government raised the import duty on gold to 10 percent from 8 percent and that on silver to 10 percent from 6 percent, it said in a statement on Tuesday. * Traders said the hike in import duty was a positive as it would help further bring down gold imports and help narrow the trade gap and indirectly the record current account gap. * The market is also awaiting details of the overseas borrowing rules liberalisation and the non-resident Indian deposit schemes from the Reserve Bank of India. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)