* Indian overnight cash rates largely steady at 10.30/10.35 percent compared to its close of 10.25/10.30 percent on Monday as demand stays strong in the first week of the reporting fortnight. * Traders expect the call money rate to stay close to the central bank's emergency funding rate of 10.25 percent after the third round of cash tightening measures announced last week. * Traders however do not expect rates to rise much above 10.25 percent as banks are allowed to use up to 2 percent of their mandated bond holdings as collateral to borrow under this emergency window. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)