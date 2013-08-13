Aug 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV
Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date August 21, 2017
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.578
Reoffer yield 1.86 pct
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UKT
Payment Date August 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International & HSBC
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS0963566921
Data supplied by International Insider.