August 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommuninvest I Sverige

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date June 22, 2015

Coupon 1-month Libor + 8bp

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 1-month Libor + 8bp

Payment Date August 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Mizuho

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Reg S ISIN XS0963543045

144A ISIN US50046PAG00

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.