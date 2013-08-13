Aug 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower DNB Bank ASA

Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 07, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 82bp

Payment Date August 20, 2018

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank Danmark

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 2.0 billion

swedish crown when fungible

Temp ISIN XS0963546063

ISIN XS0927637651

