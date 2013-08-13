Aug 13 SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS.N) reported a quarterly loss as attendance fell at its amusement parks, sending the company's shares down 13 percent after the bell.

The company reported net loss of $15.9 million, or 18 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with net profit of $39.1 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 41 cents per share.

Revenue fell 3.4 percent to $411.3 million. [ID:nPnFL63174]

Attendance fell 9 percent to 6.6 million visitors in the quarter ended June, the company said.

SeaWorld shares fell to $31.60 in extended trading. They had closed at $36.31 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

