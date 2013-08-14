* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.3
percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan falls 0.13 percent.
* The dollar held a stronger tone into Asian trade on Wednesday
after U.S. retail sales reinforced expectations the U.S. Federal
Reserve could soon start paring its monetary stimulus, with the
weaker yen helping Japanese stocks rise to one-week highs.
* Foreign institutional investors bought 2.27 billion rupees of
cash shares on Tuesday, exchange data showed, while domestic
institutions were net buyers of 1.15 billion rupees of shares.
* Traders continue to monitor the rupee and await further steps
by the government to prop up the troubled currency, while
watching global developments related to the Fed's expected
withdrawal of stimulus to gauge the market's near-term
direction.
* India will release wholesale prices-based inflation data for
July around 0630 GMT (1200 IST).
* Indian government may announce measures to curb imports of
items such as TV, fridges and air conditioners to prop up rupee.
* Earnings On Wednesday: Essar Oil Ltd, United
Breweries Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd.
