* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.3 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.13 percent. * The dollar held a stronger tone into Asian trade on Wednesday after U.S. retail sales reinforced expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon start paring its monetary stimulus, with the weaker yen helping Japanese stocks rise to one-week highs. * Foreign institutional investors bought 2.27 billion rupees of cash shares on Tuesday, exchange data showed, while domestic institutions were net buyers of 1.15 billion rupees of shares. * Traders continue to monitor the rupee and await further steps by the government to prop up the troubled currency, while watching global developments related to the Fed's expected withdrawal of stimulus to gauge the market's near-term direction. * India will release wholesale prices-based inflation data for July around 0630 GMT (1200 IST). * Indian government may announce measures to curb imports of items such as TV, fridges and air conditioners to prop up rupee. * Earnings On Wednesday: Essar Oil Ltd, United Breweries Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)