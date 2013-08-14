* Indian federal bond yields likely to rise in early trades with US Treasury yields near two-year highs, rupee close to record lows also to hurt. The benchmark 10-year bond yield last closed at 8.40 pct. * Hopes of government, central bank detailing further steps to curb current account deficit may provide some support to bonds. * July wholesale price index-based inflation data due, but any easing unlikely to provide much comfort as stabilising rupee remains main objective. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)