* USD/INR expected to edge higher versus its close of 61.19/20 on Wednesday tracking the dollar's gains versus most other Asian currencies with traders awaiting the July wholesale price inflation data for further direction. * The pair is seen holding in a 61.30 to 61.60 range until the inflation data. * For a snapshot of Asian currencies see: * The Nifty futures traded in Singapore currently flat. Traders will watch domestic shares for further cues. * Any further measures from the government and central bank will be key for deciding the rupee's fortunes in the near-term. The inflation data is due around 0630 GMT. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)